Public Health on Saba 2023-2026 presented. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Public Health Saba is pleased to present “Public Health on Saba 2023-2026 – a look at Sabans’ current health and our vision to promote health further.”

This comprehensive report is the second edition issued for Saba. It is required by the Dutch Public Health Act to be written every four years in order to review the health status of the Saba community. Additionally, the report is utilized to inform policy decisions and define priorities in the coming years by looking at current achievements and using data to guide the way forward.

Data for the report was pulled from a wide …