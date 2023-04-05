Public meeting of Parliament for a question hour with the Minister of Justice regarding the placement procedure and the ongoing issues between the Police Union and the Minister of Justice. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 13.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Question hour: Questions from MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten directed to the Minister of Justice regarding the placement procedure and the ongoing issues between the Police Union and the Minister of Justice (IS/680/2022-2023 dated April 5, 2023)

The intention of a question hour is to create the possibility for Members of Parliament to exercise their …