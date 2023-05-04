Public meeting of Parliament regarding National Ordinance amending the National Ordinance Social-Economic Council to expand the scope of the Council’s advisory function. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on May 5, 2023.
The Public meeting is scheduled for Friday, at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Prime Minister, Ms. Silveria E. Jacobs, will be in attendance.
The agenda points are:
1. Incoming documents
2. Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening Sociaal-Economische Raad ter uitbreiding van de reikwijdte van de adviesfunctie van de Raad (Zittingsjaar 2021-2022-163) (IS/1285/2021-2022 d.d. 5 september 2022)
(National Ordinance amending the
