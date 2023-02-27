Public Outreach Campaign Continues with Construction Site Tour for Parliamentarians of St. Maarten | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- Four (4) parliamentarians graciously accepted an invitation to tour the construction site of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The tour served as an integral component of the Public Outreach Campaign by the PJIA Corporate Communication and Project Management Unit (PMU), to offer the necessary stakeholder engagement by way of information disclosure.

Readily available to take the invited tour were the President of Parliament, MP Cookie Bijlani, MP Angelique Roumou, MP George …