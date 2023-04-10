Public warn against committing offences during carnival season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As in previous years, the Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM issued a stern warning to the public in particular revelers, to avoid committing offenses and to refrain from disruptive behavior during this carnival season.



The “Pay or Stay” method for anyone caught committing any offense and/or engaging in disruptive behavior will be applied during this carnival period. “Pay or Stay” means anyone issued a fine can opt to pay the fine or serve several days in jail. This method will only be applied to offenses for which a fine has been …