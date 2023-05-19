Puffers in Peril: What’s Happening to the Pufferfish? | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- Over the past few weeks, Bonaire and Curacao have witnessed a large number of sharp-nosed pufferfish washing ashore. Interestingly, this die-off seems to mirror a 2017 event of the same species near Costa Rica. This die-off is not only a concern for the pufferfish but also similar fish or animals that may feed on sick pufferfish, such as green turtles.

The sharp-nose pufferfish (Canthigaster rostrata) is a small species of pufferfish found throughout the Caribbean. It is relatively small, growing up to only 7cm in length, and is easily recognizable by its beaked snout and black …