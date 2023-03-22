Quick review of the first few months. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM conducted an analysis of incidents, reports, and vehicular accidents that required intervention for the first months of 2023. KPSM also compared the statistics gathered during the first 11 weeks of this year with that of the previous year (2022).

Based on the findings, police have dealt with a higher volume of assistance requests, incidents, and car accidents compared to the same period in 2022.

Here is an overview of accidents handled by police and of emergency 911 calls up to Week 11.

When it came to 911 calls to Dispatch Center …