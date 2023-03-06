R4CR approves US$ 1.03 Million in grants for 17 projects. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR) program held the official launch of Round-5 projects on Thursday, March 1 at the St Maarten Senior Citizen Recreational Center in Hope Estate. The R4CR program includes a grant scheme as a funding mechanism for community and social rehabilitation initiatives on Sint Maarten and focuses on improving the capacity of local CSOs in reconstruction and resilience activities post hurricane Irma.

In his opening remarks to the grant recipients R4CR Team Leader Steve Duzanson stated: “This is the most in terms of funds and amount of …