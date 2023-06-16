R4CR, Dutch Representation Take Honors in Officially re-Launching Sea Rescues’ MS Dolphin | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- At an informal ceremony this week at Bobby’s Marina, Sea Rescue Foundation’s MS Dolphin’s relaunch was officially baptized by Steve Duzanson of the R4CR and Chris Johnson of the Dutch Representation of Philipsburg. The MS Dolphin is the flagship vessel of the St. Maarten Sea Rescue Foundation that has undergone thorough improvements over the past years.

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, Sea Rescue’s fleet and office were profoundly damaged, making its already complex operations of saving ships in distress more difficult. With the help of Dutch government support via the …