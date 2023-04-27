Rays of Hope: Strengthening Conservation Efforts for Manta Rays. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- Manta rays are highly charismatic creatures that inhabit the waters of the Dutch Caribbean. In addition to being a highly prized find for divers and snorkelers, they are also important for healthy oceans as they can help control plankton and cycle nutrients. Manta rays are threatened by a variety of human activities. Luckily, increased protection for the giant oceanic manta ray in the Caribbean region will be considered in the next Conference of Parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) meeting later this year on Aruba.

Manta Rays in the Caribbean

The Caribbean is home …