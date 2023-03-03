READ announces a major breakthrough in the early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders. | SMN NEWS

The Researchers Enhancing Alzheimer's Diagnostic (READ), an international multidisciplinary team has developed a new method to facilitate the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and related disorders. The design and validation work leading to this method, called "genetic and genealogical congruence", was carried out by an international multidisciplinary team coordinated by a geriatrician, Dr. Jan-Cédric Hansen*.

The Union des Associations France Alzheimer et maladies apparentées is keen to participate in the publication and dissemination of this seminal work.

This team …