Reminder Free Breast Exam & Health Screening scheduled for Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- On Saturday, March 25, there will be another free breast exams, and health screenings program for 2023 for women aged 18 years and older.



Women interested in the screening program should mark their calendars. Persons are requested to make an appointment by contacting: 721-545-2298 ext. 404 2357 or

Emailing: breastscreeningproject@aucmed.edu



The screenings will take place at CPS located at the Vineyard Building #33 Buncamper road from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.



This initiative is being spearheaded by the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) in …