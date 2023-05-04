Reminder: Hurricane Pass Application Process Underway. Deadline is May 17. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The application process for the annual Hurricane Passes for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is well underway. This serves as a reminder that the deadline for submitting all relevant documents is May 17.



There are two types of passes, the Disaster Pass and the Hurricane Pass. No passes will be issued to business owners, only with some exemption categories as noted below.



The pass allows the bearer to access the public road to visit the place of business to assess possible damage to the property. No company passes will be accepted during curfew hours. This can …