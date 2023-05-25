Reminder on Road Closures on Friday Afternoon in Connection with Border Treaty Signing Event. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- On Friday, May 26, 2023, a ceremony will take place at the Belle Plaine/Belvedere Border monument in the afternoon, and it will result in road closures.
The road closure will take place from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Vehicular traffic will be diverted as follows: Belvedere (Mc. Donald’s) Round-a-bout, Bishop Hill, Oyster Pond, Coralita, to French Quarter.
The Ministry of General Affairs apologizes for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the population’s understanding as the nation marks this historic event.
