Reps of Trust Fund Program Management Mission to Sint Maarten Meets with COM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---Toyin Jagha, Program Manager of the Sint Maarten Trust Fund Program of the Caribbean Country Management Unit, accompanied by the Director of the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), Claret Connor, and delegation members Staciann Cunningham and Carla Bridglal, met with the Council of Ministers (COM) on Thursday, May 25, 2023, as part of the Trust Fund Program Management Mission to Sint Maarten.



During the meeting with the COM, the Trust Fund Projects' significant achievements were recognized, which include the Enterprise Support Project (ESP), the Income Support and …