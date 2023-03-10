Republic Bank and BPD Associates continues to champion women entrepreneurs | SMN NEWS

Port of Spain, Trinidad:--- March 10, 2023: In an effort to further its focus on building sustainable Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Republic Bank is once again partnering with Business & People Development (BPD) Associates Limited, a locally based Business and People Development organization for the Entrepreneurs Business Builder (EBB) programme.

The initiative, which falls under the Bank’s Power to Make A Difference programme will focus solely on the women entrepreneur with the aim of empowering them to grow technology-enabled, future-proofed - profitable businesses.

Given the …