Republic Bank Launched Inaugural Youth Link Initiative in St. Maarten | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Republic Bank (EC) Limited announced a groundbreaking initiative targeting progressive young people in the island of St. Maarten. Three successful young ladies, Sherissa Oliver Rabess, Akayla Clarke, and Trevian Williams are among the first to benefit from the prestigious experience called the Republic Bank Youth Link Program.

The launch of this program represents a significant step forward in providing these individuals with the tools and resources they need to achieve their own goals, whatever they may be. Whether they are looking to advance …