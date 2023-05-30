Republic Bank Launches Third Year of Its ‘Five for Fun’ Youth Cricket Initiative | SMN NEWS

Castries, Saint Lucia:--- On Thursday, May 18, 2023, Republic Bank (EC) Limited, officially launched the 3rd ‘Five for Fun’ Youth Cricket initiative at Republic Bank’s Castries Branch.



The initiative, which was successfully piloted in Saint Lucia in 2021, is an Under 12 short-format cricket competition, designed for both boys’ and girls’ participation at the primary school level. It arose out of a collaboration between Republic Bank and Cricket West Indies (CWI). ’Five for Fun’ provides a pathway and regional coaching framework for aspiring CWI players. It ensures that …