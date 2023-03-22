Republic Bank partners with the Forestry Division to plant over 120 Trees. | SMN NEWS

Castries, St. Lucia:--- Republic Bank (EC) Limited-St. Lucia partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development, Forest and Land Resources Division to engage in a tree planting initiative, on March 11, 2023.

The tree planting exercise took place at the beautiful Marquis Estate located in Babonneau where approximately 120 trees were planted by Republic Bank staff. According to Gezella Claxton - Senior Country Lead for Republic Bank St. Lucia Branches, “It was so heartwarming to see a large number of staff coming out to play their part and give …