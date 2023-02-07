Republic Bank Unveils The East Caribbean PMAD Partners For 2023. | SMN NEWS

Castries, Saint Lucia:--- Under the theme ‘Enabling Sustainable Futures- Be The One To Make The Change”, Republic Bank in January unveiled its 2023 Power To Make A Difference (PMAD) partners within the East Caribbean Territories.

PMAD is Republic Bank’s overarching social investment programme built on the knowledge that the bank has the power to make a difference by empowering others to learn, help, care, and succeed. It is done through collaboration with advocacy groups in the pursuit of building successful and sustainable societies.

The in-person event was held in St. Kitts, with token handovers occurring in the other territories of Anguilla, Dominica, St. Maarten, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent, and the Grenadines.

In explaining the introduction of the program to the East Caribbean islands, and the process of partner selection, PMAD Advisory Council member Pierre Liburd, explained

The highlight of the event was the announcement of the sixteen (16) partners who will be walking hand in hand with Republic Bank to spearhead social transformation in our East Caribbean territories. Two partners each were selected in Anguilla, Dominica and St. Maarten, three in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Kitts/Nevis and four in Saint Lucia.

The projects to be implemented throughout 2023 include green energy generation, entrepreneurship, equipping vulnerable persons with life skills and access to sustainable livelihoods, greater access to education, training and employment opportunities, reducing non-communicable diseases and community development,

For the island of St. Maarten, The K1 Britannia Foundation, whose program provides work force entry level youth, access to a Training & Social Development Program, was selected as a PMAD partner, in addition to Freegan Food Foundation, targeting food security in times of emergencies and economic hardship via a well-stocked foodbank that eliminates wastage.

Republic Bank EC Limited Managing Director Michelle Palmer, in applauding the new partners, captured the spirit of PMAD.

Republic Bank is inviting everyone to follow closely the progress of its Power To Make A Difference Partners and is hoping that through this anyone, from even the humblest beginnings can Be The One, To Make The Change.”

