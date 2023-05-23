Requirements Motor Vehicle Practical Driving Test. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---The Inspectorate of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) hereby reminds all driving instructors and driving schools that the motor vehicle used during the practical driving test must be legally arranged in such a way that the Driving Examiner can at any time intervene sufficiently with the use of the steering wheel, the brakes and clutch (where applicable).

These legal requirements are found in Article 14, paragraphs 2 and 3 of the National Decree on the Organization of Driving Tests and guarantee the level of safety of the Driving …