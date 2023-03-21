Rescheduled Public meeting of Parliament regarding the national ordinance stipulating the Budget for Country Sint Maarten for the service year 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The House of Parliament will sit in a public meeting on March 22, 2023.



The Public meeting, which was scheduled to begin on March 21, 2023, could not take place due technical difficulties, has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 9.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Council of Ministers will be in attendance.



The agenda points are:

1. Incoming documents



2. Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de Begroting van het Land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2023 (Landsverordening begroting 2023) (Zittingsjaar …