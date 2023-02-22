Road Resurfacing and markings. | SMN NEWS

The road resurfacing works continue this week. Most of the asphalt has been laid and I am sure if you have used the road, you can feel the difference.

We are now ready to move to the next stage of the Bush Road which is applying the road paint.

Just so the public is aware, we cannot resurface the road and put the road markings immediately afterward. We must give some time for the asphalt to cure so that the paint is not sucked into the new road when it is put down.

For the remainder of this week, Bush road will be closed to vehicular traffic, in stages, from 8 pm until 6 AM, while the …