Robbers sentenced to 7 years in prison and banned from French Territories. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- On February 16, 2020, in the early afternoon, a couple was the victim of long-term extortion at their home in Belle Plaine. Two individuals, brandishing a weapon, wanted to be given a large sum of money that the protagonists had seen a few hours earlier in the hands of one of the victims appearing on social networks. Unsuccessful, the criminals threatened to attack the infant present in the home, then one of them ended up shooting one of the victims in the foot, who succeeded despite the injury to escape. Very quickly on the spot, the gendarmes made the observations and exploited …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42687-murder-suspect-escaped-from-police-and-fled-island.html
Murder suspect escaped from police and fled island. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- The person that is suspected of shooting James Marlin who passed away on Tuesday at the St. Maarten Medical Center has fled the island since Monday.SMN News learned that the suspect managed to leave the island from the French side...
~Available While Supplies Last~ PHILIPSBURG:--- St. Maarten's Carnival 2023 season is right around the corner, and this year's flagship show, TelCell's Night of The Hitmakers slated for Saturday, April 29th, is already shaping up to be one to re...
22 year old died in fatal scooter accident. | SMN NEWS
MARIGOT:--- A 22-year-old man lost his life on Tuesday night after he was involved in a scooter accident on Rue de Hollande Marigot.The Gendarmerie stated in a statement that the accident involved two individuals who were riding without helmets.The 22-...
Prison Management refutes lawyer’s claims. | SMN NEWS
POINTE BLANCHE:--- On Monday, March 28, 2023, after being informed that a particular inmate of the Pointe Blanche Prison and House of Detention was not feeling well, the Prison Doctor was contacted, and arrangements were made to transport the inmate to...
CPS Collaborates with Stakeholders for “Let’s Get Fit” this Saturday to...
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Service (CPS), is collaborating with a number of stakeholders to organize a “Let’s Get Fit,” event to commemorate the upcoming World Health Day (WHD) 2023. This activity is an exercise event that ...
