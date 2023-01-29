Robbery Team of KPSM Special Unit Robberies is currently investigating two armed robberies that took place over the last two weekend. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Personnel of Special Unit Robbery are once again investigating another robbery that took place in a jewelry store over the last few weeks.

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Around 1 p.m. Central Dispatch received several calls of a robbery in progress at a jewelry store on Front Street.

Several Police patrols and Forensic Department personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Preliminary investigation at the scene indicated that three men fully dressed in black and wearing masks had entered the establishment and robbed the store of jewelry under threat of firearms.

Having committed their act, the suspects then fled in the direction of Sucker-Garden on two scooters. A search was carried out in the area of Sucker-Garden for the alleged suspects however they were not found.

Later the same day, two scooters were discovered in the area of Sucker Garden which was allegedly involved in this robbery.

It is the second robbery in a jewelry store within the last week and a half.

The detectives investigating these Armed robbery cases are asking anyone who has information about these robberies to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

KPSM Press Release.

