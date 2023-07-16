Rollocks Jr, donates School Supplies. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---: Rollocks Jr. Candidate for the URSM Party has announced, that he is donating Back Packs and school supplies, and stands in solidarity with struggling single mothers and parents, who have difficulty finding school fees and school supplies on a yearly basis.

Although parents generally purchase school supplies at the start of the school year, the need for some items, like backpacks, varies with use and daily wear and tear.

To this end, Rollocks Jr. has started his campaign initiative, by donating 10 school bags and 10 pencil cases to the Upper Princes Quarter Community Council …