Rotary Club of Sint Maarten Begins New Rotary Year with a New Board of Directors. | SMN NEWS

~James Ferris turns the reigns over to new President Jeffrey "Dr. Soc" Sochrin, MP Sarah Wescot-Williams installed as Secretary~



PHILIPSBURG:--- The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten kicked off its new Rotary year on Saturday, June 10th with an evening of fun at Topper's Restaurant in Cole Bay with attendees from St. Maarten, St. Martin, Anguilla, the US Virgin Islands, and the British Virgin Islands all in attendance.



The evening was hosted by Master of Ceremonies, "Mr. Pizza", John Caputo of Domino's Pizza, St. Maarten. Mr. Caputo is a long-standing Rotarian and two-time Past …