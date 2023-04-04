Rotary Sunset Celebrates Amir Baharani as Butterfly Story Winner. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Rotary E-Club of the Caribbean, District 7020 announced their winners, with much appreciation to our local young authors. The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset received a total of twenty stories, with three being submitted to the Rotary E-Club for consideration to be published in this year’s Butterfly Storybook. The club congratulated Amir Baharani for emerging as the overall winner.

Amir Baharani from The St. Maarten Montessori School wrote a story titled “The New Kid”; Valente Cathalina from the St. Dominic Primary School wrote a story titled “The Boy and the …