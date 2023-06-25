Rotary Sunset Donates Hygiene Kits to PWAS. | SMN NEWS

BELVEDERE:--- In an effort to promote proper hygiene among children, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset donated hygiene kits to nine graduating students of the Prins Willem Alexander Primary School (PWAS) on June 7th, 2023. This would be the club’s third year making this much-needed donation to the school.

Rotary Sunset received a sponsorship request from the school to assist with providing hygiene essentials for 9 graduating students who will be moving on to secondary school. The school has also embarked on several hygiene sessions to combat the concern of lack of hygiene care among the …