Rotary Sunset Honors Eight Youth Groups with Youth Service Excellence Award. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, May 26th, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset awarded 8 youth groups for their exemplary performance and outstanding contributions to the community through their organization and for exemplifying the Rotary ideal of “Service Above Self.” These youth groups have proven to continuously be having a tremendous impact on the lives of our youth.

During the club’s general meeting held at Carl N Sons, Rotarian Tamara Leonard gave a motivational speech titled “The Importance of Being Waves of Change among Youth”. During her speech, she highlighted the …