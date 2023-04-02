Rotary Sunset Promotes Peace at Sundial School. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In recognition of Rotary’s Peace and Conflict Prevention Month, observed during February, members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset gathered at the Sundial School to paint a peace mural to promote peace among the youth. The concept, design, and painting were done by the members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset.

One of Rotary’s key areas of focus involves promoting peace and Rotary clubs worldwide initiate projects centered around the ideal of peace. Given the constant uproar among the youth in our community and the schools, the Rotary Club of St. Martin …