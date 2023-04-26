Roxxy will not perform in tonight’s Calypso Finals, SCDF breached court verdict. | SMN NEWS

roxxywebster24042023PHILIPSBURG:--- It is with deep regret that I inform you my fans and the public that I would not be competing at tonight's National Calypso Monarch Finals.

I am a calypsonian, I am a woman, I am the voice of the people, and a fighter for and a firm believer in fairness, rights, and justice.

This being said, and as heart-wrenching as it is, my decision is based on the following:

1. An order from the Court of First Instance dated April 24th, 2023 mandating that I be allowed to sing at the finals, with no further signing and/ or acceptance of any new criteria.
Upon arrival at the rehearsal …

Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42868-crane-currency-and-the-royal-canadian-mint-to-supply-caribbean-guilder-currency.html

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY