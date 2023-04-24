Roxxy wins case against SCDF, will perform in Nagico senior finals on Wednesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The court of first instance decision on Monday to allow singer Roxanne “Roxxy” Webster to the 2023 Nagico Senior calypso finals scheduled for Wednesday, April 26, at Jocelyn Arndell festival village.



The singer took the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) and Soualiga Kaiso Artistes Foundation (SKAF) to court on Friday. She will be participating in the calypso finals. RoXxy was disqualified during the senior calypso eliminations featuring 15 singers, 10 of whom made it through to the calypso finals. however, of the original 10 who made it, SCDF said Roxxy and …