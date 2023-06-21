Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas Cancels Port Call due to Tropical Storm Bret. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- Royal Caribbean’s 5th Oasis Class, Wonder of the Seas, has canceled its port call for Thursday, June 22 due to the passing of Tropical Storm Bret in the southern Windward Islands. The cruise line looks forward to its next port call on Thursday, July 6.

The cancellation is a precautionary measure in the advent of adverse weather and seas.

The Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) 2023 Atlantic hurricane season response plan is in effect. PSG is maintaining communication with all key stakeholders and hopes that there will be no further systems that would impact port operations …