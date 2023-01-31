Royal Family to visit SMMC and NIPA on Monday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Preparations are in full swing for the visit of the Royal Family His Majesty King Willem Alexander, Her Majesty Queen Maxima, and Her Royal Highness Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, next week Monday and Tuesday, February 6 & 7.

Sint Maarten’s heritage and hospitality during the two-day visit will be on full display where they will get a taste of culture, nature, and resiliency. Residents are invited to come out and welcome the Royal Family as they are on their way to visit various venues.

This will be Her Royal Highness Princess Amalia’s first visit to Sint Maarten, during which time she will be introduced to the country and its residents.

Upon arrival at the Princess Juliana International Airport on Monday morning February 6, the Royal Family will be received by His Excellency Governor of Sint Maarten Ajamu Baly and the Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, followed by a tour at both the operational and reconstruction areas of the Airport.

The delegation will then visit the following institutions in Cay Hill, the Fire & Ambulance Department, where there will be an exhibition and re-enactment of the first responders during a disaster.

This will then be followed by a tour at the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The Royal Family will be given a presentation about sustainability within health care and will learn more about the key role in the region that SMMC plays and about the health care relationship that it provides to patients from St. Eustatius and Saba.

The King, Queen, and Princess will speak to dialysis patients and will be updated on the ongoing expansion of the hospital.

After completing the visit at SMMC, the Royal Family, and other dignitaries will walk over to the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) where they will receive a brief introduction about NIPA.

Subsequently, the Royal Family will have a conversation with the Governor and members of the Council of Ministers while having a lunch prepared and served by the students of NIPA.

These activities will conclude on the morning of day one of the visits to Sint Maarten. While on Sint Maarten, the Royal Family and the State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation, Alexandra van Huffelen will be accompanied by His Excellency, the Governor of Sint Maarten, Ajamu Baly, who is host of the visit.

