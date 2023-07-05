Saba and Bonaire sign Education Agenda with the Netherlands | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Saba, Bonaire and the Netherlands on Wednesday, July 5, signed the Education Agenda which aims to further improve the quality of education on the two islands.

Dutch Minister of Education, Culture, and Science Robbert Dijkgraaf, Saba Commissioner of Education Eviton Heyliger, and Bonaire Commissioner of Education Jolinda Craane signed the Education Agenda on behalf of their government. For Saba, the education agenda was also signed by the Executive Director of the school board of the Sacred Heart School and Saba Comprehensive School Anton Hermans, and Expertise Center EC2 Saba …