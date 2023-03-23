Saba Central Voting Bureau establishes final election results. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Central Voting Bureau of Saba, chaired by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, during a session on Thursday, March 23 established the final results of the March 15 Island Council and Electoral College elections.

The Central Voting Bureau members checked and signed the reports (‘processen verbaal’) of the Voting Bureau Public Entity Saba and the reports of the polling stations. No inaccuracies were found. The Central Voting Bureau first handled the results of the elections for the Electoral College. A total of 496 valid votes were cast and 25 blank votes and 23 invalid votes.

…