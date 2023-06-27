Saba commemorates Emancipation Day this Saturday with special event | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Saba is organizing its first Emancipation Day event this Saturday, July 1 at the start of the Slavery Past Commemoration Year in the Dutch Kingdom and Suriname.

A mixed program has been put together with music, song, poems, cultural performances, speeches, and other contributions for the event that takes place at Princess Juliana’s Sports Field, starting at 11:30 am. The entire community is invited and encouraged to attend this momentous occasion.

At the event on July 1, people will be welcomed with traditional Djembe drumming by Budu Banton, followed by the official opening and …