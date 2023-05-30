Saba Electoral College votes for First Chamber. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Saba’s Electoral College on Tuesday, May 30th voted for the Dutch First Chamber. All five votes went to Labor Party (PvdA) Senator Jeroen Recourt. PvdA and the green left party GroenLinks have combined their forces in the Senate.

Three of the five Members of the Electoral College, Elsa Peterson, Rolando Wilson, and Vito Charles, voted at the temporary polling station set up in the Court Room of the Government Administration Building at 9.00 am in the presence of the Chairman of the Main Voting Bureau, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. Two Members voted by proxy on behalf of the two …