Saba Island Council feels well-received in the Netherlands. | SMN NEWS

SABA/THE HAGUE:--- The Saba Island Council is experiencing its current working visit to the Netherlands as very positive. The meetings are going well and there is more understanding of Saba’s issues.

The five Island Council members last week had a full, mixed program with meetings of different kinds, focusing on various topics such as the slavery past, racism, discrimination and the effects thereof, diversity and inclusion, economic development, healthcare, connectivity, capacity building, strengthening the Island Council, legislation and cooperation.

Meetings took place with the Second …