Saba receives new fire truck. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Saba Fire Department on Wednesday, April 26th, unveiled the newest fire truck added to its fleet. The new fire truck will go into service starting immediately.

The truck, manufactured by Wiss from Poland, is a significant upgrade from the other trucks currently in the fleet. Island Governor Johnathan Johnson spoke at the reveal stating, “It is great you guys are always prepared and well equipped. This is a great achievement and I congratulate you all and make good use of the truck.”

The Saba Fire Department has already begun training its firefighters on how to use the …