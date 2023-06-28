Saba shines at Caribbean Week in New York. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Saba Tourism Bureau announced its successful participation in the recent Caribbean Week, a prestigious event organized by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). Held in New York, Caribbean Week serves as a platform to celebrate the vibrant Caribbean culture, foster media engagement, promote thought leadership, and encourage networking within the tourism industry. Saba made a resounding impact during the event, with a strong presence at the Media Marketplace and compelling highlights that captivated attendees.

The Media Marketplace, a key component of Caribbean Week, provided …