Saba to plant 5,000 trees under reforestation project. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Public Entity Saba will intensify its reforestation efforts in the coming years with the planting of some 5,000 trees, including a large number of fruit trees.

The aim is to help boost the recovery process and expansion of the island’s forested areas. This reduces the land-based pressures of erosion and runoff that impact Saba’s coral reefs. Another goal of the project is to increase local food production by planting fruit trees.

Together with other initiatives such as the support for backyard farmers and traditional farmers, the reforestation project is another initiative of …