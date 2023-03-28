Saba women’s shelter team receives training. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Members of the Department of Community Development, the Public Health Department, Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN), and Mental Health Caribbean (MHC) last week took part in a training provided by Junny Josephina, director of Krusada from Bonaire. Krusada is the organization that runs the women’s shelter in Bonaire.

The training dealt with multiple aspects and included how the participants saw their personal and professional development, but it also addressed how to work together as a team, how to create a culture that brings unity, and how to deal with conflict …