Saba’s daycare center passes inspection with flying colors. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Inspectorate of Education from the Netherlands conducted an inspection into the quality of the Laura Linzey Daycare Center on January 24, 2023, whereby it assessed seven standards. According to the Inspectorate, the daycare center scored ‘outstanding’ in terms of monitoring the development of the children, cooperation with all partners, implementing its vision, ambitions, and goals, and having a strong management of implementation and quality culture. Besides the four standards which were found to be ‘outstanding,’ three standards were qualified as …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42926-successful-8th-hurex-at-asha-stevens-hillside-christian-school-concluded.html
Successful 8th HUREX at Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School concluded. |...
Cay Hill:--- For the 8th time, the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School in Cay Hill was honored to assist the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps by providing them with a command center for yet another annual hurricane exercise - HUREX. Be...
PHILIPSBURG:--- According to a statement by the OM office, Searches conducted at the residence of a former MinisterOn Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, multiple searches have been conducted under the direction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (RC) at the...
Fire department offers hot weather safety tips. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Fire Department is calling on the community to be extra vigilant for the coming weeks and months as the country enters the annual Caribbean Heat Season which runs from May to October. According to the Meteorological Departme...
CPS Congratulates Nurses on International Nurses Week. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), would like to acknowledge the nurses of the department on International Nurses Week which is b...
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Closed Thursday. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, would like to inform the general public that the clinic at the CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg is closed on Thursday May 11...
