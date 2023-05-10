Saba’s daycare center passes inspection with flying colors. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Inspectorate of Education from the Netherlands conducted an inspection into the quality of the Laura Linzey Daycare Center on January 24, 2023, whereby it assessed seven standards. According to the Inspectorate, the daycare center scored ‘outstanding’ in terms of monitoring the development of the children, cooperation with all partners, implementing its vision, ambitions, and goals, and having a strong management of implementation and quality culture. Besides the four standards which were found to be ‘outstanding,’ three standards were qualified as …