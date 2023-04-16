Saint-Martin: Fatal work accident at Galisbay Port. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- A fatal accident occurred at the Galisbay Port on Saturday night leaving a 62-year-old man dead. The accident occurred around 9:15 pm.

The victim was working on a barge transporting sand with an excavator which turned on him. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Luis Cañamaso a well-known individual who hails from the Dominican Republic.