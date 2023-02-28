Sam Bashir wins 2022 Golf’s Thomas R Smith Challenge Cup. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Sam Bashir took top honors in winning the 2022 Challenge Cup. Fred Boureau was Runner up.

The match went to an extra hole after the normal 18 holes so were extremely competitive.

The Thomas R Smith Challenge Cup which has been held annually since 1994 is a straight knockout tournament for members of the St Maarten Golf Association. Winning this prestigious cup is a much sought-after honor and 30 member players vie for the opportunity to win each year.

Named after Thomas Smith who was a founding member of the St Maarten Golf Association, the tournament is played over 18 holes …