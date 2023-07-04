Save Yourself Magazine” Set for International Launch In SXM Calls For Local Writers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Dr. Shana Lewis, Executive Wellness Coach is back to host her annual retreat titled, Selfcare is the New Sexy. The retreat is being hosted in St. Maarten on 27th - 31st July 2023 with an itinerary that includes an exclusive All White Welcome Party, Yoga, Conference, Domestic Violence Benefit Events, and so much more.

As a special addition to the retreat this year, Dr. Shana is set to host the first international launch of her new publication, “Save Yourself Magazine” on Thursday 27th July 2023.

This magazine is dedicated to high-achieving women who are …