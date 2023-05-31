School Fights Reappear: Warning Issued to Parents and Community. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten is deeply concerned about the re-emergence of the planning, coordinating, participating, and videotaping of school fights within our community. This alarming trend has plagued our society for years, posing a serious threat to the safety and well-being of our children. It is crucial that we address this issue collectively to protect our youth.

In recent weeks, there has been a noticeable increase in incidents involving aggressive school fights across Sint Maarten. Not only do these fights endanger the safety of students, but they also disrupt the …