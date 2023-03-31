Science Fair 2023 Officially Opens. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Science Fair 2023 was officially opened on Thursday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the honorable Rodolphe Samuel Minister of ECYS and Dr. Rolinda Carter, President of the Sint Maarten Science Fair Foundation (SMSFF)

The event marked the beginning of the much-awaited annual Science Fair, which is set to showcase the scientific innovations and discoveries of young and bright students. A total of five schools are taking part in this year's fair, and they are expected to display their best works during the exposition.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the judging …